0 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,600

The space ideally suited for businesses looking for easy access to the growing Fredericksburg region off Route 1 in Spotsylvania and is approximately 1 mile from I-95. Ground-level entry and stairs to the 2nd floor. Renovated space with an open floor plan with two new private bathrooms and a small kitchenette. Currently vacant and ideal for office space or storage. The location is Four Mile Fork near RT 1 and I-95. The neighboring Tenants include BioShield Pest Control, Aquarius Supply. Two parking spaces.