The space ideally suited for businesses looking for easy access to the growing Fredericksburg region off Route 1 in Spotsylvania and is approximately 1 mile from I-95. Ground-level entry for one 450sf unit (102-104) and one 250sf unit (105) is available separately. The neighboring Tenants include BioShield Pest Control, Aquarius Supply Can work for office, Retail or storage.
0 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $700
Related to this story
Most Popular
A recent graduate of Courtland High School in Spotsylvania intends to file a lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board on Friday.
Frank Cashin didn't have any health problems and he was active with his four sons' sports teams when virus hit.
FULLY TWO MONTHS into the Spotsylvania County School Board’s new ruling majority, we are running out of adjectives to describe just how bad th…
Mohamed Hussein and his family enjoyed their frequent walks in the area of River Road and Pratt Park in southern Stafford County.
A man who killed one of his roommates last year in a Stafford County apartment was ordered Friday to serve 10 years in prison.
Frank Cashin developed a severe case of COVID. His wife, Lindsey, had a rare reaction to the vaccine.
Another wintry blast is due into Fredericksburg on Saturday.
Driver, 16, charged with reckless driving.
A woman who stole nearly $178,000 from a Fredericksburg dental office was ordered Tuesday to serve five years in prison.
Mike Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter, impresses judges with R&B rendition of "Strawberry Wine." Luke Bryant says local musician is a country singer.