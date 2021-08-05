0 Bedroom Home in Ladysmith - $55,000

 Skip to main content
Lot for Sale, 1.03 acre lot available in the beautiful gated community of Lake Land'Or. THIS PROPERTY IS 2 LOTS COMBINED, I have the perc letter for a 3 bedroom lot for one lot but now that these lots are combined it should now perc for a 4 bedroom home. Build your dream home OR separate the 2 lots and build TWO HOMES!! This larger lot is rare, so you don't want to miss out! You will never have a bored weekend with all the fun activities that Lake Land'Or offers with the multiple pools, club houses, beaches, docks and fishing piers, many playgrounds and much more!

