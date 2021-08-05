Lot for Sale, 1.03 acre lot available in the beautiful gated community of Lake Land'Or. THIS PROPERTY IS 2 LOTS COMBINED, I have the perc letter for a 3 bedroom lot for one lot but now that these lots are combined it should now perc for a 4 bedroom home. Build your dream home OR separate the 2 lots and build TWO HOMES!! This larger lot is rare, so you don't want to miss out! You will never have a bored weekend with all the fun activities that Lake Land'Or offers with the multiple pools, club houses, beaches, docks and fishing piers, many playgrounds and much more!
0 Bedroom Home in Ladysmith - $55,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Homeowners in southern Stafford County spent Friday assessing damage and clearing limbs and trees from their yards following a powerful storm …
A Spotsylvania man was killed late Monday when his vehicle struck a tree and overturned on Harrison Road in the county, authorities said.
A man who injured a 1-year-old Stafford County boy because he was mad at the boy’s mother was ordered Monday to serve 11 months in prison.
Mark and Tawana Brown were presented with Sheriff’s Recognition Coins for their “compassionate actions” in responding quickly to help the 4-year-old girl.
Stop into Happy Trees Agricultural Supply at 10813 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County and you can buy products to keep bugs off your peppe…
Spotsylvania authorities on Tuesday were looking for a man who is accused of shooting and critically injuring a county resident.
Camping is legal again in Spotsylvania County.
A powerful storm roared through southern Stafford County Thursday evening, producing hail, heavy rain and high winds that toppled trees and kn…
Local health district reports 'breakthrough cases' account for 17 percent of new infections since July 1.
A man who killed his live-in girlfriend at their home in Colonial Beach last year was convicted of first-degree murder Friday, court records show.