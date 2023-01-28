 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $409,500

Move in ready townhome in the Village at Woodstream. This incredible townhome has been recently painted, upstairs carpet replaced, half bath vanities replaced, primary bath re-tiled, all faucets replaced and new tile floors in the finished basement. The finished basement is walkout with a half bath and tons of great lighting. The kitchen is a cooks dream with gas cooking and granite counter tops. Plenty of room for entertaining with the expanded eat in area/dining room. The primary bedroom is spacious with a sitting area, walk in closet and refreshed en-suite with barn door. Within a short walk to Smith Lake Park and Playground. Conveniently located to nearby restaurants, shopping and interstate access.

