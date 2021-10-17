FROM STAFF REPORTS
Chris Pirch and Kathleen Mumford were the top finishers in Sunday’s 10K Run Thru History in Spotsylvania Courthouse.
Pirch was the overall winner, crossing the finish line in 34 minutes and 31 seconds. Mumford paced the women’s field, breaking the tape in 40.53.
MEN
Overall: 1. Chris Pirch, 34:31;
2. Nathaniel Chermok, 37:20;
3. Matthew Negard, 37:22.
19–under: 1. Joseph Born, 41:42; 2. Kiyan Zahabi, 48:16.
20–29: 1. Daniel Celeste, 50:34;
2. Loudon Morgan, 1:10:00.
30–39: 1. Shawn Baker, 39:04; 2. Bryan Harvey, 40:59; 3. Chris Badolato, 41:33.
40–49: 1. Justin Neibauer, 37:57; 2. EJ OMalley, 38:06; 3. Neil Mehltretter, 39:50.
50–59: 1. Brad Rippey, 42:07; 2. Ted Poulos, 44:22; 3. Gordon Duncan, 46:31.
60–69: 1. Terry McLaughlin, 43:55; 2. Vic Barthelemy, 44:49; 3. Jack Morrison, 45:27.
70–over: 1. Vincent Murphy, 51:30; 2. Stephen Fisher, 1:13:45.
WOMEN
Overall: 1. Kathleen Mumford, 40:53; 2. Tracy Dzibela, 42:24;
3. Anne Khatcheressian, 43:20.
20–30: 1. Rebecca Ivester, 43:28; 2. Cecilia Tueros, 53:30;
3. Esperanza Vilchez, 54:08.
30–40: 1. Megan McDonald, 43:45; 2. Alissa Savage–Paul, 44:47; 3. Rachel King, 49:54.
40–50: 1. Carrie Thibodeau, 44:42; 2. Michelle Lemke, 46:16;
3. Heather Merritt, 49:55.
50–59: 1. Carol David, 45:20;
2. Deb Jockin, 47:34; 3. Shawn Carrington, 50:10.
60–over: 1. Angela Anderson, 1:01:25; 2. Amanda Deshler, 1:07:29; 3. Cheryl Wenger, 1:08:08.