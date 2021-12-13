2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $225,000

WELCOME HOME! This is a GEM! One level home -2 bedrooms and 2 baths! New paint, New roof 2021, Laminate floors, full-size stackable washer/ dryer! The ease of one level living on a nice size fenced lot with a huge shed and BIG backyard! Home Warranty included! Located close to the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford for shopping and dining. Close to the commuter rail! ! MOVE-IN READY!