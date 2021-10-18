Picture perfect and top-to-bottom renovations complete! Move right in to this adorable townhome in Salem Village with brand new warm LVP flooring throughout, freshly painted, and modern charm ready for new owners! 2 spacious primary en suite bedrooms, updated bathrooms, bright living room with fireplace and dining room with passthrough to bright and white eat-in kitchen. Updated kitchen has new granite counters, floating shelves, and stainless steel appliances with breakfast nook. Sliding door access to the fenced back yard with convenient shed and back gate. Enjoy sidewalks, community pool, and close proximity to commutes and shopping! Book a tour, fall in love, and make an offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $230,000
