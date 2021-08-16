Fantastic HISTORIC HOUSE in the town of FALMOUTH, just north of Fredericksburg. Tax records state year built as 1900 but front of house DATES FROM THE 1800s or earlier. House qualifies and has been approved for a HISTORIC designation. Bright, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, BEAMED ceilings, WOOD DOORS, wood siding and WOOD BURNING STOVE. Two bedrooms and one bath upstairs all have HARDWOOD FLOORS. Charming PORCH along side and GRASSY REAR YARD overlook PRISTINE BABBLING BROOK that feeds into the RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER just beyond. This back yard is the PERFECT OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING SPACE. There is even a STONE FIREPIT and SEATING AREA in the rear down by the creek. Two to three DRIVEWAY PARKING spaces. Walk to local cafe. Just around the corner is the entrance to the BELMONT-FERRY FARM TRAIL, a two-mile paved path that connects three local parks. And the Fredericksburg VRE station is just 2.7 miles away. Sold in as-is condition.
2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $260,000
