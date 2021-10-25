MUST SEE CHARMING YORK w/ FRONT PORCH * PREMIUM LOT & BACKS TO WOODS * LOVELY VIEW OF WOODS, LANDSCAPING & FLOWERS * COMFY SCREENED-IN PORCH IN BACK 12' BY 12' * LANDSCAPED GARDEN IN FRONT * GOURMET KITCHEN w/ GRANITE COUNTER & BREAKFAST BAR * DESIGNER CUSTOM PAINT THRU-OUT * 2 REFRIGERATORS (FRENCH DOOR FRIG IN KIT & REG. FRIG IN THE GARAGE * MAYTAG WASHER & DRYER IN LAUNDRY RM * ELECTRI STOVE w/ GAS CONNECTION AVAILABLE * NEW ROOF * NEW WINDOWS TO BE INSTALLED WHEN THEY ARRIVE (DOUBLE IN FRONT BR & 2/3 IN BACK) * Nestled in the premier Active Adult Community Falls Run (at least 1 occupant must be 55). AMENITIES: Award winning club house, state of the art fitness center, tennis, pickle ball, indoor heated saltwater pool & outdoor saltwater pool, billiards, card room, party rooms, meandering walking path, community garden, over 60 activities per week. COME JOIN THE FUN!
2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $283,300
