Move-in-Ready one level townhome in sought after Salem Fields. Located near the main entrance to the neighborhood, this home is just what you've been looking for. HUGE open floor plan in the great room will allow your imagination to run wild in how you will use this space. There is a dining area as well as a family room area with vaulted ceiling. The dormer window above the front door offers tons of natural light to the space. The kitchen is very efficient and offers lots of cabinet space and a spot for a bistro table. The Sunroom is cozy and features a rough in for a future gas fireplace and access to the beautiful brick patio in the fenced backyard. The primary suite is large and features 2 walk-in closets and a full bath with soaking tub, dual sink vanity and shower. The 2nd bedroom is perfect for use as a bedroom or an office and has convenient access to the 2nd full bath complete with shower/tub combo. The laundry room also serves as the utility room and the mud room leading to the one car garage with attic storage. There is also a large storage closet near the master bedroom for all your additional storage needs. This neighborhood is not age restricted and features many amenities to include a community pool and club house. This home is conveniently located near the grocery store, dry cleaners, vet office, drug store, day care center, and more. You cannot miss this great opportunity!
2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $310,000
