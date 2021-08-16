2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $325,000

Active Adult living in beautiful Turnberry East! Excellent one level-living with new appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, new quartz countertop, and a separate dining room with a raised tray ceiling! Extra-large Utility room with no lack provides additional closet space for large appliances and cleaning supplies. The master bedroom is large with a new carpet, including a gorgeous oversized walk-in closet & attached spacious master bath with an oversized shower make this entire room an owner's retreat! You'll enjoy the privacy of the back patio both morning and night, so bring your coffee and wine, and make this house your home.