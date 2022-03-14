2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $329,900

Beautiful brick front, 2-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhouse with 1-car garage. Oak wood flooring in foyer, steps, and dining room. Dining and living room with 3-sided fireplace. Primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, balcony and luxury bath w/ separate shower, jetted tub, and skylights. An additional skylight brings in lots of natural light in the staircase leading to the top floor. Oversized, decorative mirror is a lovely addition to the well-lit staircase. Second primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a full bath. Finished lower level can be used as a 3rd bedroom (with a full bath), an office or family room with a wet bar. Updates include new roof (2022); new granite kitchen countertop (2022); new vanities (2 with quartz countertops), lighting and tile flooring in all 4 bathrooms (2020); carpet (2020); and stainless-steel appliances in kitchen to include new microwave and dishwasher (2020). Rear deck and fenced yard back up to the woods and creek below. Chatham Landing has access to the Rappahannock River and new Chatham Bridge with bike path and walkway, just minutes from Olde Towne Fredericksburg, train station and Virginia Railway Express. Take a stroll to historic downtown to restaurants, shops, post office and new City Park.