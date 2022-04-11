MUCH SOUGHT AFTER, STUNNING JAMES MODEL w/ CHARMING COUNTRY FRONT PORCH & BACK PATIO (12 by 10) & GRAVEL DOG WALKING AREA (24 by 12) * PATIO & PET AREA ARE COMPLETELY FENCED IN * LOCATED ON PREMIUM CORNER LOT * NEW CUSTOM DECORATOR PAINT * BRAND NEW ROOF * INTERIOR HAS ALL HARD WOOD FLOORS * APPLIANCES/EQUIPMENT: WATER HEATER-2019, SMOKE ALARMS-2016, HOME SURGE PROTECTOR-2010, BACK WROUGHT IRON FENCE-2011, LAWN SPRINKLER SYSTEM-2010, PLANTATION SHUTTERS-2012, STORM DOOR-2011, HUMIDIFIER-2011, KITCHEN REFRIGERATOR-2018, CLOTHES WASHER & DRYER-2015, DISHWASHER-2019, UNDERGROUND LAWN SPRINKLER SYSTEM * KICK BACK, RELAX AND ENJOY * Nestled in the premier active adult community, Falls Run (whereby at least one occupant must be 55).Amenities: Heated, salt water indoor pool and outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball, bocce, horse shoes, shuffle board, state of art fitness center, award winning club house, party rooms & meandering walking path, etc. 60+ activities weekly! State of the art library across the street! Come join the fun!
2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $344,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Fredericksburg-area Mexican restaurants were among half a dozen in Virginia cited for labor violations, the U.S. Department of Labor rep…
Either the snakebites or the antivenin used to treat them have created a chronic pain disorder for Rachel Myrick.
A young Spotsylvania man has been charged in connection with a sex trafficking investigation that began with an Alabama runaway, court records show.
Military dad surprises his soccer playing daughters on the field at Spotsylvania High School.
A man told Spotsylvania County detectives that he was acting in self defense when he stabbed his former girlfriend at least 20 times last year…
A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting and beating last month at a Spotsylvania Towne Center restaurant.
The Edwards Law Firm has filed an appeal of a judge’s dismissal of two claims made on behalf of Courtland High School graduate Makaila Keyes a…
A King George County resident has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a nightspot at Spotsylvania Towne Center.
It’s been one year since Rob and Kristen Kaplan sold their house in Midlothian, Va., and most of their belongings, packed up their four children and dog, bought a boat and headed for the water.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.