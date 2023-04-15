Welcome home to 110 Long Point Dr, nestled in the highly sought after Del Webb active adult 55+ community. This luxurious villa features several upgrades to include a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, granite countertops, and ceramic backsplash. You will love the open floor plan that seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining, and living areas. Primary bedroom has plenty of natural light and connecting bath with tile flooring, a double sink vanity with granite countertops, standing shower, and walk in closet. Enjoy the benefits of low-maintenance living and take advantage of the activities, and social clubs this amenity rich community has to offer! Schedule your showing today!