2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $368,800

** RARE ONE LEVEL RAPIDAN MODEL w/ SCREENED-IN PORCH & PATIO & A LOVELY YARD ** PREMIUM CORNER SPACIOUS LOT ** NEWLY CUSTOM PAINTED ** GOURMET KITCHEN w/ GRANITE COUNTER TOP & ISLAND w/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ** CHARMING BREAKFAST ROOM W/ PANTRY & DOUBLE WINDOW TO LET THE SUNSHINE IN! ** CONVENIENT PASS-THRU TO THE DINING AREA FOR THE CHEF & ENTERTANINING THE GRANDS & FRIENDS** FEATURES INCLUDE: PRIMARY BA w/ LARGE STALL SHOWER, SPACIOUS SOAKING TUB, 2 COUNTERS w/ SINKS & COMMODE ROOM , ** NEW CARPET IN THE PRIMARY & GUEST BDEROOMS ** JUST INSTALLED NEW ROOF & NEW SCREENING ON THE BACK PORCH ** ALL OF THIS AND LOCATED IN THE PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNTY FALLS RUN ( AT LEAST 1 OCCUPANT MUST BE 55). AMENITIES: Award winning clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, indoor salt water heated pool, exterior salt water pool, billiards, cards, meeting & party rooms, meandering walking path, tennis, pickle ball, shuffle board, horseshoes, bocci, over 60 activities weekly! COME JOIN THE FUN!

