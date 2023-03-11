You won't want to miss this beauty located in the 55+ plus community of Celebrate by Del Web! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa offers many upgrades which include hardwood floors throughout the main living area, tile in the kitchen, bathrooms & laundry area and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is spacious and open with granite counters, upgraded cabinetry with built in wine glass rack, recessed lights, tiled backsplash and a deep pantry with lots of shelving. The family room has a gas fireplace and gorgeous views of the back yard which backs up to a large field for privacy. Master suite with tray ceiling and walk in closet. Attached master bath has easy step in tiled shower and double vanity with lots of cabinets and granite top. The second bedroom is spacious, has a large closet and is across the hall from a nice sized full bath with tub/shower combo. Separate laundry room and one car garage with additional storage and pull down stairs to the huge attic area! The property is beautifully landscaped on both the front and rear. The rear patio area is perfect for enjoying morning coffee or relaxing in the evening watching the sunset. Additional perks of this home include lawn maintenance, handyman service, snow removal, trash pickup and use of the community facilities which are just a short distance away. At the community center you will find both an indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis courts, bocce ball and many, many, many community only events. Great location close to shopping and restaurants!