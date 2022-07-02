2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $439,900

Barley Woods is a new 55+ community with only 124 homes, community center, work out room and outside pool** 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath sought after LEWIS model on large premium cull-de-sac lot is now on the market** This home has just under 2000 square feet of living space** It features an optional 10x10 room that can be used for a sunroom or office exiting onto a 10x10 screened-in porch and patio w/ a natural gas line for your grilling needs** Large Gormet kitchen with up graded energy- efficient appliances, oversized 5x8 eat on kitchen island with granite countertops, Hardwood flooring **The dining area is 10x20 for any size table you may have, with hardwood floors** The living room has a gas fireplace for cool winter evenings, a ceiling fan and hardwood floors** The primary bed room is a large 15x17 for any size bed with hardwood floors**The primary en suite features a large vanity with 2 sinks plus an oversize walk- in closet** This model has a Roman shower with upgraded tile, large enough for wheel chair access** Both the front and garage entrances have no steps, allowing easy access to get your groceries in **The laundry room is extended, featuring energy- efficient front load washer and dryer on pedestals for easy loading** The garage has an optional 4- foot extension plus pull down stairs for builder built overhead storage** Convenient to shopping, hospital and I95**This pristine home won't last long on the market, so make your appointment to see it soon.