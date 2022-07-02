 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Fredericksburg Free Lance Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ascent Audiology & Hearing

2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $439,900

2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $439,900

Barley Woods is a new 55+ community with only 124 homes, community center, work out room and outside pool** 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath sought after LEWIS model on large premium cull-de-sac lot is now on the market** This home has just under 2000 square feet of living space** It features an optional 10x10 room that can be used for a sunroom or office exiting onto a 10x10 screened-in porch and patio w/ a natural gas line for your grilling needs** Large Gormet kitchen with up graded energy- efficient appliances, oversized 5x8 eat on kitchen island with granite countertops, Hardwood flooring **The dining area is 10x20 for any size table you may have, with hardwood floors** The living room has a gas fireplace for cool winter evenings, a ceiling fan and hardwood floors** The primary bed room is a large 15x17 for any size bed with hardwood floors**The primary en suite features a large vanity with 2 sinks plus an oversize walk- in closet** This model has a Roman shower with upgraded tile, large enough for wheel chair access** Both the front and garage entrances have no steps, allowing easy access to get your groceries in **The laundry room is extended, featuring energy- efficient front load washer and dryer on pedestals for easy loading** The garage has an optional 4- foot extension plus pull down stairs for builder built overhead storage** Convenient to shopping, hospital and I95**This pristine home won't last long on the market, so make your appointment to see it soon.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert