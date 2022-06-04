New in 2021 and beautiful! Tons of upgrades including a rear expansion that brings the finished sqft to 2,041 and fixed stairs to an easily accessible 19 x 9 storage room above the garage. This 2BR/2BA home also has a private office and a two sided gas fireplace making both the den and main living area warm and inviting. The modern kitchen has a large central island, a walk-in pantry and is open to the main living space and dining area making it the heart of the home. This is an attached villa style home built with extra space and insulation making it completely private from its neighbor. But, if it's neighbors and community you want, this is the place! Barley Woods is big enough for outstanding amenities but small enough that neighbors know and look out for each other. Amenities include a stunning Clubhouse with a gym, billiard room, full kitchen and meeting/party space, outdoor dining and lounge space, an outdoor pool, community garden, dog park and walking path. Age restriction is currently open to under 55 though no long-term residents under 18.
2 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $439,900
