A very charming house in a storybook setting on over five acres, the deck overlooking the pond in the open field of a backyard. The tile floor entry leads to hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The lower level flooring of wood and stone, as well as wood on the walls were sourced from the property itself. The house is kept toasty warm by a pellet stove in the living room and propane central heat; perfect for these cold days we've been having. The water heater, expansion tank, and water treatment system with UV are only about a year old. The primary bedroom boasts two closets, Oversized detached garage has newer garage door with insulated panels. Go see it today!
2 Bedroom Home in Goldvein - $339,900
