25+ ACRES in FAUQUIER county!! Two house sites, one currently occupied and one abandoned. Open fields with PASTURE or HAY potential! GREAT ROAD frontage with several outbuildings! Long term RENTAL and excellent history. Occupied home is 2-bedroom 1-bathroom and half bath bungalow built in 1942. Propane heat with central AC with washer and dryer hookups! Approximately 17 miles to Fredericksburg VRE and excellent road frontage on for COMMUTER ACCESS. Recreational opportunities abound close to multiple Wildlife Management Areas for those who may be seeking the best of Virginias hunting and fishing. Don’t miss this INVESTMENT opportunity! Fantastic location and zoned Residential Village District.
2 Bedroom Home in Goldvein - $703,000
