2 Bedroom Home in King George - $385,000

Gorgeous "All Brick " contemporary styled home. Two bedroom, w/bonus room on 2nd level. Two full baths, underground propane that is used to supply a gas range and a fireplace. This home offers 9' ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the entire 1st floor. The large foyer has beautiful lighting that includes a motorized chandelier. Lots of closet space and storage.

