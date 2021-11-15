Gorgeous "All Brick " contemporary styled home. Two bedroom, w/bonus room on 2nd level. Two full baths, underground propane that is used to supply a gas range and a fireplace. This home offers 9' ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the entire 1st floor. The large foyer has beautiful lighting that includes a motorized chandelier. Lots of closet space and storage.
2 Bedroom Home in King George - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Spotsylvania County School Board has directed staff to begin removing books that contain “sexually explicit” material from library shelves…
Hundreds of Aquia Harbour residents are demanding that the fired police chief of the North Stafford residential community be reinstated.
A young man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing a Stafford County convenience store early Thursday, police said.
A Colonial Forge High School drama teacher has been charged with three felony offenses accusing him of improper online communications with an …
Amazon announced it will occupy a large fulfillment center along Centreport Parkway in Stafford County that the e-commerce giant said will bri…
- Updated
There were four injuries as a result of a collision between a Henry County school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday afternoon.
A Stafford man who assaulted his live-in girlfriend last year and shoved a gun into her mouth while threatening to kill her was ordered Friday…
Keep up with all the Fredericksburg-are high school football playoff scores right here as we update them throughout the night.
Once the games are over, we'll add links to the game stories and box scores as they get posted.
Dr. Nimali Fernando, also known as Dr. Yum, said many families have been waiting for the moment COVID-19 vaccines were available to younger children.
Fredericksburg police on Monday evening were investigating a shooting incident that took place outside a home in the 1900 block of Airport Avenue.