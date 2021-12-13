Updated home with 5 acres await you in Partlow. Fruit trees, large garden spot, quiet road for walking the dog. Great screened porch! Huge shed 20X10 could be workshop, entertaining space or man cave. Kitchen remodeled in 2016. Room to grow upstairs with potential for 2 more bedrooms and a bath. HVAC replaced in 2018, roof less than 6 years old, new gutters & leaf guard, windows newer . Gas logs and 50 gallon water heater 1 yr old. Home also has water softener system. Part of the yard is fenced as well. Room to grow and space to breathe!
2 Bedroom Home in Partlow - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tommy Lee was well-known for his outgoing personality and booths at local flea markets.
A Ruther Glen woman was convicted of assault and battery Thursday for her role in a fight that nearly resulted in death for her opponent.
A Fredericksburg man who was caught with child pornography last year was ordered Tuesday to serve more than five years in prison.
The Fredericksburg School Board on Monday approved Tim Duffy’s request to step down as principal of James Monroe High School, effective Dec. 31.
A Stafford elementary school is making changes to its upcoming Colonial Day after sending home a flyer encouraging children to dress as Colonial Virginians and including an image of a Black man dressed as an enslaved African.
A former Stafford County middle school teacher has been arrested on charges stemming from an alleged incident with one of his students back in 2016.
A Fredericksburg man is in jail as the result of what court records describe as a late-night attack on his girlfriend last month.
A long-term mobility study focused on east–west modes of transportation in the Fredericksburg area has pinpointed the most significant problem…
A Spotsylvania County house sustained severe damage and one resident was injured in a fire Monday.
In addition to the 2.05-acre lot itself at 216 Lake Shore Drive in Argyle Heights in Stafford County, the 4,696-square foot residence has been totally optimized to take in the panoramic Lake Carroll views.