2 Bedroom Home in Partlow - $325,000

Updated home with 5 acres await you in Partlow. Fruit trees, large garden spot, quiet road for walking the dog. Great screened porch! Huge shed 20X10 could be workshop, entertaining space or man cave. Kitchen remodeled in 2016. Room to grow upstairs with potential for 2 more bedrooms and a bath. HVAC replaced in 2018, roof less than 6 years old, new gutters & leaf guard, windows newer . Gas logs and 50 gallon water heater 1 yr old. Home also has water softener system. Part of the yard is fenced as well. Room to grow and space to breathe!