2 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $224,957

3/10/21: Offer accepted waiting ratification. Virtual tour of interior is available. Unique opportunity! This beautifully renovated home sits on an open 3 acres with a gorgeous farmland view. Book your showing today; this one won't last long. The property includes a 2 car detached garage with workbenches. The home has an expansive oversized porch perfect for entertaining. The interior features all original wood floors. The kitchen is completely updated with granite countertops, soft close cabinet doors and drawers, a farmhouse sink, and all appliances are included. The owner's suite features a walkthrough closet leading to the all new bathroom with a marble top vanity and tub to ceiling tile. The home has an additional bedroom off the main living area and a full laundry room with an additional half bath. The entire house has been freshly painted and is ready for its new owner to move in. This home features the best of both worlds, historic charm, and comfort and reliability you would find in a new home. Located just minutes away from Spotsylvania courthouse and a short drive to Fredericksburg this home is a must see.