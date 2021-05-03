20210504_f_tc_topper

The Museum of American History and the Old Port Royal School will be open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as on other days by appointment. Information on walking tours is also available. The museum includes exhibits and artifacts that explores the town’s formation and its early years, as well as its more recent history. There are also collections of Virginia-made furniture and White House china. Contact Mrs. Davis at 804/370-5285 for information and scheduling.