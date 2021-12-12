20211214_f_tc_topper

John Glenn, Vincent van Gogh, Mother Teresa and Dolly Parton are among the personalities that will be discussed by biographers and experts during the 2022 William B. Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series. The free lectures will be held in person in Dodd Auditorium at the University of Mary Washington on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Jan. 18 through March 10, at 7:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for attendees. For more information and the lineup, go to umw.edu/greatlives.