3 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $344,990

Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,558 square feet of living space, the Lismore truly has it all. Enjoy an expansive great room with an open-air kitchen. Gather with friends and family around your grand island, preparing meals and creating memories. Retire to your secluded owners suite, complete with a walk-in closet and dual vanities. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package, allowing you to monitor and control your home from the couch or across the globe!