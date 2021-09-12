Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,558 square feet of living space, the Lismore truly has it all. Enjoy an expansive great room with an open-air kitchen. Gather with friends and family around your grand island, preparing meals and creating memories. Retire to your secluded owners suite, complete with a walk-in closet and dual vanities. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package, allowing you to monitor and control your home from the couch or across the globe!
3 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $344,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The mystery of a young Spotsylvania County woman who disappeared nearly six years ago will be broadcast worldwide Wednesday evening.
A man who shot a Spotsylvania County teenager in the back during a fatal encounter in 2019 pleaded guilty to felony murder and four other char…
More than 5,000 public school students and staff in the Fredericksburg area have been quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19 since the 2021–2…
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
Ten people were arrested Thursday as the result of a several-month investigation into drug trafficking in Westmoreland County, authorities said.
FOLKS, can you see the light at the end of the bridge?
A woman who sprayed her pregnant aunt with mace and dragged her with a car last year pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday in Stafford Cir…
When U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine opened his new office on William Street in Fredericksburg in 2020, it was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the second year in a row, Forbes magazine has recognized Spotsylvania County Public Schools as one of Virginia’s best employers.
Dominion Energy overcharged its Virginia customers $1.2 billion since 2015, according to testimony filed Friday by a utility expert in an ongoing review of energy monopoly’s finances.