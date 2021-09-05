 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $349,990

3 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $349,990

3 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $349,990

Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,558 square feet of living space, the Lismore truly has it all. Enjoy an expansive great room with an open-air kitchen. Gather with friends and family around your grand island, preparing meals and creating memories. Retire to your secluded owners suite, complete with a walk-in closet and dual vanities. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package, allowing you to monitor and control your home from the couch or across the globe!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert