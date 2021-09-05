3 Bedroom Home in Bowling Green - $409,990

The Penwell is a two-story plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,164 square feet. The main level features a chef-inspired kitchen with an oversized island and walk-in pantry, as well as a flex room thats ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The kitchen opens onto a spacious living room which leads to the covered patio. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, and large walk-in closet. There are also 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room and a loft area on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!