3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Split level conveniently located on a cul-de-sac in the neighborhood of Knolls of Dumfries. Attached single car garage. Washer and Dryer included. Rear Patio with Cyclone fence. Main Floor with Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Unfinished laundry room connects kitchen with attached garage. Private wooded view from your fenced backyard. Kitchen with room for a table. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Larger primary bedroom. Super convenient for commuters to Quantico, DC or Belvoir. Pets case by case. No cats. Flooring updates in 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Dumfries - $2,149
