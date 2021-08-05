Outdoor lover's paradise! Practically new (2017 construction) Cape Cod on 6+ acres just a stone's throw from Kelly's Ford. Modern, open floor plan with Main Level Primary Suite. Features include Wide Plank Luxury Vinyl flooring ; Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counters, Black S/S appliances, Gorgeous Tiled baths. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms. Plenty of room to expand w/ 1400+ sq ft in the unfinished basement with rough-in for bath & option for bonus bedroom and rec room. A perfect blend of open and wooded space, the property is private and has loads of options for outdoor fun! Nature trails for walking/biking/4- wheeling, fire pit by the creek, & sport range. Additionally, the CF Phelps Wildlife Management Area on Rappahannock River is right around the corner - a great spot to bring your kayak or go fish! Plenty of storage options in the oversized garage/workshop and 2 outbuildings. Seller works from home using Viasat Internet.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkwood - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Homeowners in southern Stafford County spent Friday assessing damage and clearing limbs and trees from their yards following a powerful storm …
A Spotsylvania man was killed late Monday when his vehicle struck a tree and overturned on Harrison Road in the county, authorities said.
A man who injured a 1-year-old Stafford County boy because he was mad at the boy’s mother was ordered Monday to serve 11 months in prison.
Mark and Tawana Brown were presented with Sheriff’s Recognition Coins for their “compassionate actions” in responding quickly to help the 4-year-old girl.
Stop into Happy Trees Agricultural Supply at 10813 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County and you can buy products to keep bugs off your peppe…
Spotsylvania authorities on Tuesday were looking for a man who is accused of shooting and critically injuring a county resident.
Camping is legal again in Spotsylvania County.
A powerful storm roared through southern Stafford County Thursday evening, producing hail, heavy rain and high winds that toppled trees and kn…
Local health district reports 'breakthrough cases' account for 17 percent of new infections since July 1.
A man who killed his live-in girlfriend at their home in Colonial Beach last year was convicted of first-degree murder Friday, court records show.