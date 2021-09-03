3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,085,000

Welcome to 1101 Washington Avenue! This is the one you have been waiting for-if you are needing a main-level living luxury home because you want to spend the rest of your days in Fredericksburg, or maybe you are just tired of stairs, or crave some space, or always wanted an oversized garage, or just can't resist a very well-built home, so many reasons to fall in love with this very large one-level living home in a most desirable location in downtown Fredericksburg--this might be the one for you! This very elegant and substantial all-brick home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths. The home flows beautifully from one space to the next, creating 3,000 sq ft of main-level living with an additional 3,000 sq ft on the lower level, making it 5,250 finished sq ft with another 750 sq ft unfinished for storage and a workshop. The home requires very little in the way of maintenance, with brick on all four sides, a patio, and a walled private courtyard. Windows and doors flank the entire back of the house providing lots of natural light. As you enter through the foyer, you are immediately wowed by the tall ceilings and openness of the Great Room ahead. The room boasts a gas fireplace with a marble surround and an elegant mantel, hardwood flooring, and French doors leading to a private brick courtyard patio. This is a very large room that can encompass combination furnishings. There are beautiful plantation shutters and hardwood flooring throughout the home. Off of the Great Room, there are French doors leading to the large formal dining room or family room. Elegant built-ins and again, French doors leading to the courtyard. To the left of this room is a large kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, a wall oven, a cooktop with a stainless exhaust hood, a tiled backsplash, under cabinet lighting, a center island, and space for a table and chairs to eat in the kitchen. There is a hallway leading to a very large primary bedroom with a sitting area, gas fireplace, large walk-in wardrobe, and a large primary bathroom with double sinks and a separate shower and tub. On the lower level is 2,250 finished sq ft-a recreation room with a wet bar, a half bath, plus 750 sq ft unfinished for storage or a workshop. This significant property has one of the larger lots around. The tax record does not reflect the size of the combined lots. This beautifully landscaped yard has an elegant pergola to get away from it all and to feel the ground under your feet. Plenty of space for expansion to build an additional garage as this property back up to an alleyway. Not only is there space for an additional garage orback entry parking pads, this property is large enough to build a large swimming pool and still have space for a garden. There are two decorative wrought iron gates on either side of the home--one leading to the garage side of the house, and the other leading to the enclosed courtyard. To add to this low-maintenance package, the grounds have a built-in sprinkler system. The property also comes with the very hard-to-find in the city, attached oversized two-car garage, which has a side door to the exterior, as well as a door and secondary steps to the lower level from the garage. This home is in excellent condition, decorated by an interior decorator with stunning wallpaper, plantation shutters, crown molding, chair rails, built-ins--elegant and easy multi-level living in an unbelievably great location--which offers privacy, space, elegance, and convenience. As a bonus, there are very peaceful neighbors across the street! What a gem of a property and such a rare find in the city. This beautiful home has it all!