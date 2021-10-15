3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,450,000

Be ready to be impressed with this fine opportunity to call this custom masterpiece your home. Custom built by Simply Home with the finest of materials and upgrades, this magnificent Amelia Square Townhome has all the details you desire in a location that cannot be beat. Entertaining? The Amelia Street Parking garage is just a few steps away and is accessible to the public. This showstopper is within a short walk to restaurants, parks, Historic sites, shops and everything Downtown Fredericksburg has to offer. Specific details include: custom crown molding throughout the home (including inside all closets, bathrooms, and garage). 3 stunning fireplaces including one in the upper level covered porch. A retractable screen for the upper level covered porch. High end lighting both inside and outside. A Dream Garage complete with custom storage and finished floors. Upgraded dual cycle HVAC system and Tankless water heater. Heated floors in the Primary Bathroom. Surround sound system with 3 zones. Custom Plantation shutters. An electrical outlet installed in every closet. Custom spindles on all stairwells. The list goes on. Stepping into the alcove at the Amelia Street entry, you are greeted by an oversized front door with custom stained glass "510" in the fan window above. The main level features a bedroom and full bathroom as well as access to the elevator and the garage. The custom curved railing at the base of the main stairwell offers a glimpse of the elegance you will see throughout the house. This level also features extra storage. As you climb (or take the elevator) to the main level of the home (2nd floor), notice the custom spindles along the stair railing or the artwork hung within the elevator shaft. The main level of this home greats you with a stunning, high end kitchen with ceiling height custom white cabinets, a huge island (one piece of granite) Thermador, Sub-Zero and Jenn-air appliances, marble backsplash, and lighted glass front cabinets. The main Living Room features built-in bookshelves, a coffered ceiling, a gas fireplace, a recessed flat screen TV (Conveys) and large French doors leading out to the main level deck. Walk through the Butler's pantry to the Formal Dining room with stunning chandelier, ceiling medallion, stained glass window above the large windows overlooking Amelia St. The third floor of this magnificent home features the Primary Suite complete with tray ceiling, a luxurious master bath with large shower, heated floors, and dual sink vanity. The custom Primary Closet features custom cabinetry to show off your clothing collection. The laundry is located on this level as well as a stunning Study overlooking Amelia St with custom built ins. The top floor features a Family Room/Rec room (entertainment center conveys) that leads out to the covered porch with gas fireplace, outdoor TV, retractable screen, sound system, and more. Entertaining on this floor is easy. This floor also features the 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom. The elevator accesses each of the 4 floors of this townhome and has been meticulously maintained. You cannot miss this spectacular home.