 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,800

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $1,800

END UNIT, THREE-BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM / FIREPLACE, IN BALLANTRAYE, GREET FENCED BACK YARD W/PATIO.BAY WINDOW IN KITCHEN, WASHER AND DRYER CONVEY.,GAS HEAT AND GAS APPLIANCES VAULTED CEILING IN MASTER BEDROOM.A GREAT LOCATION, TO COMMUTER LOT AND FRED BUS SYSTEM, CONVENIENT TO I-95, SCHOOLS, AND SHOPPING.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert