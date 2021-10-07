3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $100,000

***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only. Price TBD at live auction on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 @ 2:00 PM EDT. Commission is contingent upon and will only be paid if Broker Participation Form is received by auction company no later than 5 pm on Wed., November 3rd, 2021. NO EXCEPTIONS. For the last 63 years the Street Family has owned, cared for and cherished this lovely historic home in South Stafford County, VA. Having relocated to a more manageable living environment, they have entrusted us to market and sell this family treasure to the Highest Bidder. This property would continue to make a wonderful primary residence or AirBnb investment property. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!! You will also have an opportunity to purchase an adjacent 3.18 +/- acre land parcel. Buy them individually or purchase 7+ acres in its entirety!! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Property Tour: Thursday, October 28 @ 12 Noon SHARP (Feel free to bring your inspector/contractor). 3 BR/1 BA two story home (circa 1832) on 4.07 +/- acres off of Ferry Rd. in the heart of South Stafford County, VA This homes measures 1,708 finished +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; dining room; attic; open front porch Heart pine flooring & linoleum flooring Gravel driveway; 25' deeded easement for the shared driveway Heating: oil fired burner; No AC Public water & private septic system; electric water heater Detached work shop, smoke house & ice house Internet: Xfinity & Hughes Net Conveniently located only 1.8 miles from Rt. 3 (Kings Highway), 2 miles from the Blue & Gray Parkway (easy access to Rts. 1, 2 & 3), 2.5 miles from downtown historic Fredericksburg, 1.5 miles from Ferry Farm Elementary School, less than 5 miles to 2 VRE commuter rail stations, 4.5 miles from Shannon Airport and 11 miles from Stafford Regional Airport, and minutes from historic Ferry Farm (George Washington's boyhood home), Civil War battlefields, museums and much more!! Please view the historic information on this home in the "Documents" tab above. This home can be occupied immediately and modernized at the new owner's convenience. This property would be a perfect fit for animal lovers, a hobby farmer, an AirBnb and so much more!! Tax Maps: 55-89A (home) & 55-89D (lot); Deed Book: 055/055; Zoning: A1; Yearly County real estate taxes: $1,840.10 (home) & $97.00 (lot); Home was built in 1832 and has wood exterior & brick foundation; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $100,000 Suggested Starting Bid!! FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 11/3/21, and all terms adhered to. Terms and Conditions TERMS: $10,000 deposit for the home & $5,000 for the lot ($15,000 if purchased in its entirety) is due immediately after confirmation of final bid and the balance due at closing within 30-45 days (unless prior written arrangements have been made. There is a possibility of a lesser deposit if proof of pre approved financing is presented prior to auction. Deposits must be in the form of a cashier's check or certified check (from a US bank) made payable to yourself. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid, and will become a part of the purchase price. Property sold in as-is condition, and is not contingent upon buyer's financing, condition of property, appraisal, inspection, etc. Pre-approved (no later than 5 pm on 11/3/21)