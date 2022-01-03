3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $150,000

***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only. Price TBD at live auction on Monday, January 17th, 2022 @ 3:00 PM EST. Commission is contingent upon and will ONLY be paid if Broker Participation Form is received by auction company no later than 5 pm on Sunday, January 16th, 2022. NO EXCEPTIONS! PUBLIC REAL ESTATE AUCTION EVENT The owner has transitioned into a more manageable living environment, and we have been entrusted to market and sell this well built home located in the 55+ Legacy Woods Community. This solid home can be occupied immediately and personalized at the new owner's leisure. Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Property Tour: Monday, January 10 @ 12 Noon SHARP (Feel free to bring your inspector/contractor). Please contact auction company for more information. This home will be SOLD to the Highest Bidder!! 3 BR/2 BA home on .16 +/- acre lot in the 55+ Legacy Woods Community in Spotsylvania County, VA This homes measures 1,691 +/- sf. and features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room w/gas fireplace; dining room; attached 2 car garage (400 +/- sf.); attic w/pull down stairs Carpet in bedrooms; luxury vinyl plank flooring in living area & hallway; linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms Front porch & rear patio Heating: gas furnace; Cooling: central AC; gas fireplace in living room Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater (new in 2019) Attached 400 +/- sf. 2 car garage Other features: concrete driveway; handicap ramp in place (can be removed); walk-in closet; 9' ceilings; handicap adaptable; security system; community amenities include lawn care, snow removal, trash service, road maintenance, club house & pool privileges Internet: Verizon; Electric: Dominion Energy Conveniently located just off of Gordon Rd. and only a short drive to Rt. 3, I-95 & downtown Fredericksburg!! Tax Map: 22V1-82; Zoning: P4; Yearly County real estate taxes: $2,016; Legacy Woods HOA fee: $225 per month and includes snow removal, lawn care, trash removal, road maintenance, club house & pool privileges; Home was built in 2003 and has vinyl exterior; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $150,000 Suggested Starting Bid!! INTERIOR PHOTOS COMING SOON!! Need Financing for this property?? Visit our website for financing information. FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 1/16/22, and all terms adhered to. Terms and Conditions TERMS: $10,000 deposit is due immediately after confirmation of final bid and the balance due at closing within 30-45 days (unless prior written arrangements have been made by contacting the auction company. There is a possibility of a lesser deposit if proof of pre approved financing is presented prior to auction. Deposits must be in the form of a cashier's check or certified check (from a US bank) made payable to yourself. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid, and will become a part of the purchase price. Property sold in as-is condition, and is not contingent upon buyer's financing, condition of property, appraisal, inspection, etc. Pre-approved (no later than 5 pm on 1/16/22) broker participation is compensated. Auctioneer's Note: All information and dimensions were derived from sources believed to be correct, but are not guaranteed. Buyers shall rely on their own information, judgment, and inspection of the property. All auction day announcements take precedence over any previously printed material or any other oral statements made. We are happy to offer online/simulcast bidding for bidders who cannot physically attend the live auction event. Please underst