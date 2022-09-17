Fantastic fully finished three level townhouse close to 95, schools, shopping and downtown Fredericksburg. This home offers a wonderful front porch to enjoy your morning coffee and a fabulous rear deck for cooking out. The inside comes with two upper level master suites with full baths, a main level with a spacious living room, kitchen with a center island, stainless appliances, granite counters all on hardwood floors. The lower level comes with another bedroom, full bath and washer/dryer.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 48-year-old man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a car on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County, police said.
Sands Anderson, the Richmond law firm that has been acting as general legal counsel to the Spotsylvania County School Board, has withdrawn its…
A motorcycle rider was killed Friday when his bike collided with a minivan in rural Spotsylvania County, police said.
Monday’s meeting of the Spotsylvania School Board ended after five hours over the objections of three members, and without the board taking up…
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris this week informed School Board members that effective Oct. 14, his office will no longer provide sec…
Spotsylvania School Board Chair Kirk Twigg on July 9 sent a letter to Jon Russell, then a special counsel at the Virginia Department of Educat…
A Fredericksburg woman is accused of causing life-threatening injuries by striking her roommate in the head, police said.
An infant has suffered what appears to be an accidental gunshot wound.
An armed robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after threatening a teller at a credit union in King George County on Thursday af…