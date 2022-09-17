3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,000

Fantastic fully finished three level townhouse close to 95, schools, shopping and downtown Fredericksburg. This home offers a wonderful front porch to enjoy your morning coffee and a fabulous rear deck for cooking out. The inside comes with two upper level master suites with full baths, a main level with a spacious living room, kitchen with a center island, stainless appliances, granite counters all on hardwood floors. The lower level comes with another bedroom, full bath and washer/dryer.