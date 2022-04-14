 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,200

SUMMERFIELD FORMER MODEL HOME, END UNIT ON HUGE PRIVATE LOT BACKING TO TREES. THREE LEVELS EXTENSION FEAUTURING MORNING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIMARY BEDROOM WITH A SITTING AREA. BEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIL LEVEL, QUARTS COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 8X10 COMPOSITE DECK, CUSTOM LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, WOOD STAIRCASE, CUSTOM PAINT. THIS HOME IS A BEAUTY. Please remove shoes! carpeting / flooring were cleaned, secure entry doors and turn off lights.

