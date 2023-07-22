New price! Beautiful LIKE NEW 2-year-old, 3-Bed, 2.2-Bath (two full and two half), 2-car garage townhome in the City of Fredericksburg! Light, open floor plan with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 20x10 deck, upgraded kitchen cabinets and more! NEW LVP TREADS AND WHITE RISERS ON BOTH STAIRCASES, AND All NEW CARPET! Close to Downtown Fredericksburg! Easy access to commuter routes, I-95, the VRE (2.9 miles). Quick commute to Dahlgren, Fort Walker and Quantico. Listing agent is daughter of owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,295
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Virginia State Police trooper was convicted of two misdemeanors Wednesday as the result of her actions following a single-vehicle crash in S…
A grand jury indicted a Caroline County man on Monday for the July 2022 death of a worker at the Chancellor Convenience Center in Spotsylvania County.
Two cousins who arranged and carried out a brutal robbery in Spotsylvania County last year were both ordered Tuesday to serve 18 years in prison.
Antique tractors line up on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County to be part of the funeral procession for Medford Eugene Shelton.
A woman who stole nearly $50,000 from her Spotsylvania County employer pleaded guilty to 12 felony charges Monday.