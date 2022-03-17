3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,300

Enjoy this STUNNING 3 level townhome just off 95 and 17 (Stafford County). This home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and no detail has been missed. Gorgeous brick accent wall has been added in the living room along with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main and lower levels. The kitchen is AMAZING with a Smart refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and beautiful white granite counter tops. Kitchen island and also counter top has space for stools for casual dining. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The primary bathroom has a pretty neat Smart mirror that will play music or access the Internet ... Laundry is on the upper level. The 3rd bedroom is in the lower level and there is also a family room and fully bathroom and opens out to the back yard. Don't miss this incredible opportunity for a almost-new home! No pets, though.