Enjoy this STUNNING 3 level townhome just off 95 and 17 (Stafford County). This home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and no detail has been missed. Gorgeous brick accent wall has been added in the living room along with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main and lower levels. The kitchen is AMAZING with a Smart refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and beautiful white granite counter tops. Kitchen island and also counter top has space for stools for casual dining. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The primary bathroom has a pretty neat Smart mirror that will play music or access the Internet ... Laundry is on the upper level. The 3rd bedroom is in the lower level and there is also a family room and fully bathroom and opens out to the back yard. Don't miss this incredible opportunity for a almost-new home! No pets, though.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
A recent graduate of Courtland High School in Spotsylvania intends to file a lawsuit against the Spotsylvania County School Board on Friday.
Frank Cashin didn't have any health problems and he was active with his four sons' sports teams when virus hit.
FULLY TWO MONTHS into the Spotsylvania County School Board’s new ruling majority, we are running out of adjectives to describe just how bad th…
Mohamed Hussein and his family enjoyed their frequent walks in the area of River Road and Pratt Park in southern Stafford County.
A man who killed one of his roommates last year in a Stafford County apartment was ordered Friday to serve 10 years in prison.
Frank Cashin developed a severe case of COVID. His wife, Lindsey, had a rare reaction to the vaccine.
Another wintry blast is due into Fredericksburg on Saturday.
Driver, 16, charged with reckless driving.
A woman who stole nearly $178,000 from a Fredericksburg dental office was ordered Tuesday to serve five years in prison.
Mike Parker, a 27-year-old carpenter, impresses judges with R&B rendition of "Strawberry Wine." Luke Bryant says local musician is a country singer.