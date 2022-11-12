Like new, end-unit townhome in Rappanhannock Landing. Built in 2020, this open floor plan has two levels with a basement. The eat-in kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, and luxury vinyl tile flooring. The upper level has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and the laundry. In the basement, there is one bedroom, one full Jack and Jill bathroom, and a family room. The basement family room has walkout level access to the back yard. Ring doorbell and ADT alarm system installed but not active. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, sidewalks, and playgrounds throughout. This beautiful townhome is close to major commuter routes, shopping, and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
Riding a wave of Northern Virginia votes, Rep. Abigail Spanberger won the 7th District election Tuesday.
A Spotsylvania County man pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge Monday for his role in a scheme in which hundreds of thousands of doll…
Two people who eluded Stafford County deputies Thursday by driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 were apprehended the next day in a …
Johnny P. Johnson, who for more than 60 years inspired the Fredericksburg community as an artist, humanitarian, philanthropist, teacher, mento…
3 charged in local burglaries, vandalisms
Three one-way streets in Fredericksburg will convert to two-way streets on Thursday.
Joe Gibbs' other son, J.D., died three years ago after a battle with neurological disease.
Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years. Here's what to know.
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for a Stafford County man accused of sexually molesting two children several years ago …
Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...