3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,400

Like new, end-unit townhome in Rappanhannock Landing. Built in 2020, this open floor plan has two levels with a basement. The eat-in kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, and luxury vinyl tile flooring. The upper level has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and the laundry. In the basement, there is one bedroom, one full Jack and Jill bathroom, and a family room. The basement family room has walkout level access to the back yard. Ring doorbell and ADT alarm system installed but not active. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, sidewalks, and playgrounds throughout. This beautiful townhome is close to major commuter routes, shopping, and restaurants.

