Beautiful LIKE NEW 2-year-old, 3-Bed, 2.2-Bath (two full and two half), 2-car garage townhome in the City of Fredericksburg! Light, open floor plan with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 20x10 deck, upgraded kitchen cabinets and more! NEW LVP TREADS AND WHITE RISERS TO BE INSTALLED ON BOTH STAIRCASES, AND NEW CARPET IN ALL SPACES! Close to Downtown Fredericksburg! Easy access to commuter routes, I-95, the VRE (2.9 miles). Quick commute to Dahlgren, Fort Walker and Quantico. Listing agent is daughter of owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,450
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tree fell on some swimmers in the Rappahannock River, but no injuries were reported.
A trio of Woodbridge men traveled to Spotsylvania County for a Saturday afternoon meetup and two of them ended up being shot, the Spotsylvania…
Grand-opening events are planned July 4, and are free and open to the public.
From the rooftop of his new townhouse, Duke Dodson certainly doesn’t mind the fine view of both the Potomac River, a few blocks to the east, a…
But county officials don't get to weigh in on the matter because the property is already zoned for a medical clinic.