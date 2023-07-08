Beautiful LIKE NEW 2-year-old, 3-Bed, 2.2-Bath (two full and two half), 2-car garage townhome in the City of Fredericksburg! Light, open floor plan with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 20x10 deck, upgraded kitchen cabinets and more! NEW LVP TREADS AND WHITE RISERS TO BE INSTALLED ON BOTH STAIRCASES, AND NEW CARPET IN ALL SPACES! Close to Downtown Fredericksburg! Easy access to commuter routes, I-95, the VRE (2.9 miles). Quick commute to Dahlgren, Fort Walker and Quantico. Listing agent is daughter of owner.