**Welcome to 700 Bunker Ln!** This well maintained end unit townhome is 5 years young and ready for move-in! This home will charm you upon entry with a generous sized rec room, half bath and access to the attached garage on the first floor. Above, the kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steal appliances (including a gas stove), with plenty of cabinetry and a large island perfect for entertaining! You will find the included washer and dryer conveniently located on the top floor along with all 3 bedrooms. The primary en-suite bathroom offers a soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Step outside and you will find a tot lot right at the top of the street. Rappahannock Landing provides a gym, pool and club house for leisure, as well. If you're looking for a great rental, make sure to stop here! *This home has option to be fully furnished including an outdoor patio set for your private balcony, a lawnmower for your landscaping needs, and exterior security cameras*