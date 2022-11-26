3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $2,700

Brand new DRB Caroline model 3 level, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 garage townhome in Highlander Park, walking distance to Virginia Railway Exprerss (VRE) to Washington, DC in downtown Fredericksburg--AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! This one is a BEAUTY with 9 ft ceilings on all levels and plenty of windows for natural lighting. Enter into the sunlit lower level great room with LVP flooring from either the front door or from the 2 car rear entry garage. The lower level includes a full bath with ceramic tile flooring. The open floor plan main level is stunning, bright and neutral with LVP flooring, a show stopping white kitchen featuring stainless appliances including gas range, ample storage including a large pantry, plenty of counterspace for prep, and a large stainless sink. The dining area and living room feature beautiful tall windows and ample room for seating great for entertaining or a comfortable night in, plus there's a deck off of the dining area! The upper level boasts an expansive primary suite with walk-in closet, and primary bath that includes dual vanity, shower with seat and ceramic tile flooring. In addition there are 2 ample sized bedrooms, a hall bath, laundry and linen closet. Don't miss this fantastic 12-24 month rental opportunity with easy VRE access on the Virginia Central Railway (VCR) Trail