 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $210,000

Great for first time home buyers! nice LPV flooring on main level. All you need is some carpet and you can move right in. Great location to shopping, schools, VRE and 95. a must see. Seller prefers to sell as is but no known issues. Roof and HVAC around 10 years old, New windows in 2020.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert