Former Model end unit tucked away into a wooded corner. Features 2 master suites upstairs with large walk in closets, and wood floors in the dining area. Spacious 3 level home w/cathedral ceilings, gas FP, vinyl tilt windows, crown molding, chair railing, kitchen w/pantry & breakfast bar. Upper level laundry & lower level bedroom (NTC). Unfinished basement area offers rooms for expansion. 5 min to I95 & Cosner Corner shopping. Please have your highest and best offer submitted by Jan 3 at 10 AM
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $254,900
