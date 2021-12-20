Come see this charming cape cod! The moment you walk in you will feel right at home with the welcome of a wood burning fireplace in the family room. The kitchen has been remodeled to include quartz countertops, lots of recess lighting, under cabinet lighting, new stove and a large island that's great for entertaining. Crown molding throughout the home looks amazing with the freshly painted walls. The fenced in back yard has a large patio perfect for cookouts. This home has lots of updates including a newer HVAC, new water heater. Newer washer and dryer. There are tons of additional touches to make living easier like extra storage under the porch and a stainless steel laundry sink. Don't miss this unique home!
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $269,900
