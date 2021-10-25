 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $289,900

Tired of renting? Tired of looking? I got you; new listing in Grafton Village in Southern Stafford County, only minutes to shopping and historic Fredericksburg. HVAC - new in 2020. Roof - new in 2017. Floors - wood. Back yard - fenced. Warranty - upgraded 2-10 Home Warranty conveys with the home; see receipt in documents. Going live for showings on 10/22; you can schedule now. Pictures coming 10/21. Don't miss out; opportunities like this, in today's market, don't last long.

