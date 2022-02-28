3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $299,950

What a sweet home! This home abounds in character, and it's obvious that this home has been well loved. The roof is just a few years old, as well as the HVAC system! When you come into the house you'll find gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted walls and double hung windows . This quiet neighborhood just off of Lafayette Blvd, is close to schools, shopping, and parks! Enjoy the large back yard. Two sheds are really handy for storage of lawn equipment, and maybe lawn chairs to enjoy the spring evenings. The carport is TWO cars long and makes it so nice for staying out of the weather when you come home! The country kitchen has space for a sizable table for a big dinner. Pocket doors between the kitchen and living room and to the "office" (bedroom #3) save space and add to the charm of this home. Come and check it out!