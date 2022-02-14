 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $300,000

This home is adorable! Almost an acre, no HOA and an oversized detached garage. New roof, flooring and paint with updated interior. Tons of extra space in 30X30 garage with any hobby or entertainment options you could want! Be in your new homein time for spring. Close to everything but with room to breathe.

